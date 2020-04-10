The Spun

Penn State Lands Commitments From Twin Recruits

Shot of Penn State coach James Franklin.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs onto the field with his team before taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Penn State‘s 2021 recruiting class received a much-needed boost this afternoon in the form of two new commitments. James Franklin landed commitments from twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King.

Kalen is the No. 24 cornerback and No. 328 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports. As for Kobe, he’s currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 inside linebacker and No. 452 overall recruit.

Both announcements from the King brothers were shared on Twitter this Friday afternoon. They certainly sound excited about the prospect of playing football in Happy Valley.

According to 247Sports, one of the main reasons that Kalen and Kobe commit to Penn State was their connection with defensive coordinator Brent Pry. It’s apparent they like his vision for them.

Penn State has the No. 18 overall recruiting class at the moment. This class consists of six commits, which is anchored by four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall.

The Nittany Lions are far from done when it comes to adding more commits to their 2021 class. Even though schools have to deal with recruiting limitations right now, high school players can still announce their decisions during this time.

We’ll see if Penn State can build off these commitments from the King brothers and stock up on more talent.

