Penn State‘s 2021 recruiting class received a much-needed boost this afternoon in the form of two new commitments. James Franklin landed commitments from twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King.

Kalen is the No. 24 cornerback and No. 328 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports. As for Kobe, he’s currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 inside linebacker and No. 452 overall recruit.

Both announcements from the King brothers were shared on Twitter this Friday afternoon. They certainly sound excited about the prospect of playing football in Happy Valley.

According to 247Sports, one of the main reasons that Kalen and Kobe commit to Penn State was their connection with defensive coordinator Brent Pry. It’s apparent they like his vision for them.

✞. Blessed To Be In This Position Now It’s Time To Take The Next Step C O M M I T T E D 💙 #𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕌 pic.twitter.com/W8BbtDxKJm — 𝒦𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@KalenKing21_) April 10, 2020

Home is where the heart is.. Blessed to be in the position i’m in.. C O M M I T T E D #WeAre21 #WeAreFamily #LBU pic.twitter.com/yRF0kI9DUE — KOBE•KING⚜️ (@KobekingCTFB) April 10, 2020

Penn State has the No. 18 overall recruiting class at the moment. This class consists of six commits, which is anchored by four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall.

The Nittany Lions are far from done when it comes to adding more commits to their 2021 class. Even though schools have to deal with recruiting limitations right now, high school players can still announce their decisions during this time.

We’ll see if Penn State can build off these commitments from the King brothers and stock up on more talent.