Penn State Loses Top Recruit After Urban Meyer Poaches Assistant Coach

Urban Meyer isn’t even in college football anymore, but it looks like he’s still dishing out Ls to Penn State.

Earlier this week, Meyer poached Penn State assistant Tyler Bowen, who will join him with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight ends assistant. Bowen served as Penn State’s co-offensive coordinator, offensive recruiting coordinator & tight ends coach last year.

But Bowen’s departure seems to have had an impact on Penn State’s recruitment too. On Friday, 2022 four-star tight Holden Staes announced he is decommitting from Penn State and reopening his recruiting.

“After much thought and consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to de-commit from Penn State and reopen my recruitment,” Staes said in a tweet. “I want to thank Coach (James) Franklin, Coach Bowen, and Coach (Ty) Howle for the opportunity to play and represent an amazing program.”

Given that Tyler Bowen was the primary recruiter for Staes, it’s pretty easy to connect the dots.

247Sports rates Staes as the No. 204 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 6 tight end in the nation, and the No. 21 prospect from the state of Georgia.

So in the span of a week, Urban Meyer has taken one of Penn State’s top assistants and cost them a top recruit in a domino effect.

As if the Nittany Lions needed any more reasons to really, really dislike the former Ohio State head coach.