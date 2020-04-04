Mac Hippenhammer has had an interesting few weeks. The Penn State two-sport athlete had recently decided to leave the football program to focus on baseball, but it appears that he may now be looking for a new school altogether.

Hippenhammer was three-star member of Penn State football’s 2017 recruiting class, ranked No. 88 at his position by 247Sports, and No. 585 overall in the class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman that fall.

Over the last two years, he totaled seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown (on his first catch). His numbers actually dipped from 2018 to 2019, and he only managed one reception for 15 yards this season. There was a chance that he’d see an expanded role with the team next fall, as Penn State loses a lot of receiver talent, but instead he made the decision to focus on baseball.

It is unclear if football is still in the rearview mirror right now. If not, he has the chance to speak with other potential programs. Per Rivals, he has submitted his name to the transfer portal.

This doesn’t mean he’ll definitely leave Penn State, of course. He could return and play for the Nittany Lions baseball team next season. It looks pretty likely that his time in Happy Valley is done, though.

In 2019, for the PSU baseball team, he started 35 of 39 games in the outfield, hitting .272 for the Nittany Lions on the season.

Penn State will look very different at wide receiver next season, in any event. Two of the team’s top players at the position from 2019 have left, with KJ Hamler heading to the NFL Draft and Justin Shorter transfering down to Florida.

[Rivals]