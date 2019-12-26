A few weeks ago, the Penn State Nittany Lions lost offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion. Although it took time for the program to find its next assistant coach, it turns out the wait was worth it.

Penn State is reportedly adding one of the best offensive coordinators in the Big Ten to its coaching staff.

According to the Pioneer Press, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the Golden Gophers so he can have the same role with the Nittany Lions.

Ciarrocca led Minnesota to one of its most explosive seasons, averaging 34.3 points per game.

The news of this departure is unfortunate for the Golden Gophers as they’re only a few days away from playing the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl.

On the flip side, the Nittany Lions have to be thrilled with this hire.

Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca leaving for Penn State https://t.co/645cJlNiwb pic.twitter.com/n9iJOrxqPK — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) December 26, 2019

Penn State made this hire official a few moments ago on social media.

Check it out:

Penn State will play Memphis this weekend in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Ciarrocca won’t be calling plays for the Nittany Lions this Saturday, but it’ll be fun to see what he has in store for next season in Happy Valley. As for the Golden Gophers, they’ll have to find a new offensive coordinator this offseason.