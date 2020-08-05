Penn State LB Michah Parsons Is Reportedly Opting Out Of 2020 Season

Over the past few weeks, the NFL has seen several players announce their decisions to opt out of the 2020 season.

Not long after, the college ranks saw their first player opt out as well. Virginia Tech standout cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, announced his decision to skip the season.

Since his decision to opt out, several other players have joined the growing list of players opting out. On Tuesday night, a report suggested yet another college football star won’t play in 2020.

According to a report from college football insider Eric Edholm, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is “expected” to opt out of the 2020 season. Parsons is the unquestioned leader of the Nittany Lions defense and arguably the best linebacker in the country.

“Parsons is expected to make the decision official Wednesday morning,” Edholm said in the report. “Penn State had a team meeting Tuesday night, and multiple people close to the program are expecting him to leave barring a last-minute change of heart.”

Sources tell me that Penn State LB Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of the 2020 college season and enter the 2021 NFL draft Should be made official later tonight or early tomorrow.https://t.co/1rBqoccKN3 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) August 5, 2020

NFL draft analysts project Parsons as a potential top-five pick. He’s one of the top linebacker prospects to come out of the collegiate ranks in recent memory.

He entered the collegiate ranks as one of the best defensive end recruits in the nation. After Penn State moved him to linebacker, he flourished into one of the best players in the country.

Now it looks like the Nittany Lions will be without their best player in 2020.

Earlier this week, fellow Big Ten star Rashod Bateman announced his plans to opt out. The Minnesota Gophers star is one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2021 draft.