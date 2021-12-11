Penn State Officially Announces New Defensive Coordinator

A little less than two weeks ago, Penn State lost defensive coordinator Brent Pry to Virginia Tech. On Saturday morning, Penn State hired Pry’s replacement.

In a surprising turn of events, Penn State has hired former Miami head coach Manny Diaz as its defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Miami officially parted ways with Diaz earlier this week. He finished his time at Miami with a 21-15 record.

Although his fallout from Miami wasn’t ideal, Diaz has shown in the past that he’s an excellent defensive coordinator. Now, he’ll have the chance to rebuild his stock on a team that is historically known for developing great linebackers. Diaz acknowledged the school’s history in his latest statement.

“The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition,” Diaz said. “Penn State’s defense has been among the nation’s best, both historically and under Coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis. I can’t wait to get on the field with this talented group, to get to know them, and to ultimately develop them as football players, students and young men.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin released a statement on the hire. He sounds very pleased with the Nittany Lions’ latest move.

“We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator,” Franklin said, via Penn State’s official site. “Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive Xs & Os knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences. Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team. His defenses have been aggressive and led the country in several categories throughout his career. We are excited to have Manny and his family join us in Happy Valley!”

The Nittany Lions should be well-coached next season, that’s for sure.