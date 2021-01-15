Penn State QB Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be down a quarterback headed into 2021. Micah Bowens’ time in University Park appears to be over.

The true freshman QB entered his name into the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, according to 247Sports. Not only did Bowens not play for Penn State in 2020, but he was never listed on the team’s depth chart. Sean Clifford and Will Levis handled the snaps for the Nittany Lions, leaving the freshman without a gap to fill.

Bowens joined Penn State’s highly touted 2020 class as a three-star recruit. Standing at 5-feet-11 and 196 pounds, he became one of the brightest quarterbacks in Nevada as a two-year starter at Bishop Gorman High School. In consecutive state title runs, Bowens threw for over 2,100 yards in each season and scored a total of 80 touchdowns. His stellar numbers drew head coach James Franklin to bring him on board at Penn State in 2020.

“Micah is a guy we identified very early on as a dynamic playmaker coming from a big time high school program,” Franklin said upon his signing per 247Sports. “Also, very impressed with his maturity. It’s amazing how many red eyes he jumped on by himself to fly all the way across the country to come to camp or come compete in games or whatever it is. Pretty impressive as a high school aged student. Can make plays with his feet, can make plays with his arm, can make plays with his mind.”

But for Bowens, the draw of Penn State didn’t last long. With Clifford and Levis both expected back in 2021, the rising sophomore didn’t have a place to fit in and could’ve found himself waiting for a shot the next few seasons. Now, he’ll get another chance to find a program with some available playing time.

Bowens became the second Penn State quarterback to leave the program in the last seven months. Michael Johnson Jr. departed last June, prior to the 2020 season, and landed at Florida Atlantic University.