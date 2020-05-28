Penn State QB Planning Awesome Run For Charity

Penn State quarterback Will Levis is planning on participating in a five-mile run this weekend, supporting a charitable cause in the process. But Levis has added a unique twist to the run.

Instead of maintaining a normal running style, Levis has decided to do the entire five-mile run backwards. Yes, that’s right. The Penn State quarterback is going to be back-peddling the entire time. What’s the reason for the unique twist?

Levis is aware he isn’t prepared to run 10 miles or a marathon like most who supported the same cause. But running backwards for five miles should provide the challenge he’s looking for.

Levis is supporting the initiative “Runnin’ on Lemonade.” The charity is designed to support the CDC Foundation, Direct Relief and Feeding America.

“The current initiative that we’re really pushing right now is called, ‘Runnin’ on Lemonade,’” Levis said in a video posted on Twitter, via Saturday Tradition. “These past few weeks, we’ve had volunteers sign up and run a designated amount of miles, whether it’s a marathon, half-marathon, ten miles.

“As a part of the organization, as one of the people that has been a part of it from the start, I wanted to be a part of this, too. I knew I couldn’t run a marathon, half-marathon, let alone ten miles. But I figured I could do five miles and I could do it backwards. I’ve set myself to kind of do that challenge and I’ve been training for it.”

I am running 5 miles backwards for @MakinLemonFund this weekend (no, I’m not crazy). Please consider contributing to a great cause. Every dollar raised helps us get closer to normality (and to a football season)! https://t.co/XaIpeHusdq pic.twitter.com/P40Ir32Ybk — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 19, 2020

It’s always great to see student-athletes use their influence to impact others in a positive way. We’re certainly supporting Levis as he attempts a five-mile run later this week.