Penn State QB Sean Clifford Announces Decision On His Football Future

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has made a decision on his football future.

Clifford had the opportunity to test his luck in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, he’s returning to College Station for one more year.

The Penn State quarterback announced in a statement on Friday that he’ll return for the 2022 season.

“Penn State is more than football for me,” Clifford said in a statement. “It is family. My teammates, Coach Franklin, the staff and the community have shaped me into the man I am today and I am forever grateful. I am beyond thankful for the support system I have back home, as my mom, dad and brother have stood by me every step of the way.

“With that being said, I will be returning to Penn State to play one more season in the Blue & White. I could not pass up the chance to be with this family and play the game I love again. The opportunity to play alongside my brother, Liam, and the rest of my brothers on the team made this decision easy.”

Penn State’s 2021 season could have gone entirely different had Sean Clifford not gotten hurt during the Iowa game.

At the time, Iowa and Penn State were two of the top-three teams in college football when the two Big Ten foes met. Clifford got hurt, and Iowa breezed to a 23-20 win. Clifford wasn’t 100 percent for the next few weeks, and the Nittany Lions suffered several more losses as a result.

Clifford and the Nittany Lions will try and get 2022 started on the right note when they battle Arkansas in the Outback bowl on Jan. 1.