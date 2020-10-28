Penn State QB Sean Clifford: ‘I’m Here To Beat Ohio State’

Despite suffering a heartbreaking loss to Indiana in its season opener, Penn State hasn’t lost any confidence in its ability to win games. In fact, Sean Clifford expects his team to be ready for battle against Ohio State this weekend.

Clifford had a rough outing last weekend, as he finished with 238 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Though he thrived late in the game, it took him a while to get going.

Regardless of last Saturday’s result, Penn State knew it’d be in for a challenge this weekend against Ohio State. However, Clifford seems excited about the opportunity to lead his team against one of the best programs in the country.

“I think we can play with any team across the country,” Clifford told reporters. “I’m not here to hang with Ohio State; I’m here to beat Ohio State.”

PSU QB Sean Clifford, on playing No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday: "I think we can play with any team across the country. … I'm not here to hang with Ohio State; I'm here to beat Ohio State." — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) October 28, 2020

If the Nittany Lions want to upset the Buckeyes this weekend, Clifford will need to put the team on his back. He’ll also need to match Justin Fields score for score.

Penn State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday’s game. James Franklin announced earlier this week that running back Noah Cain is out for the remainder of the season.

There should be a strong sense of urgency coming from the Nittany Lions this weekend, as they’ll try to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Penn State game is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.