Penn State QB Sean Clifford Leaves Game vs. Iowa With Apparent Injury

UPDATE: Clifford isn’t wearing pads and is on the sideline for the second half.

Sean Clifford is on the sideline wearing a t-shirt and no shoulder pads. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 9, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions took the field for a pivotal Big Ten clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A matchup of No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State lived up to its billing as a defensive slugfest for much of the first half. On his very first pass attempt, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception.

The Nittany Lion defense held Iowa to just a field goal, which gave the team momentum. Penn State fired back with 17-straight points to take a 17-3 lead before Iowa finally found the endzone midway through the second quarter.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the news regarding Sean Clifford got a little worse. According to multiple reports, the talented quarterback left the game and went to the locker room early.

Clifford now going to the locker room. https://t.co/Jv42kSTJA8 — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) October 9, 2021

It’s unclear what’s ailing Clifford at the moment, but it’s terrible news for a Penn State team that has looked like the better party so far today.

With Clifford out of the starting lineup, sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson came in. In his very first possession of the game, Penn State was called for three-straight false start penalties.

The offense clearly doesn’t function the same without Clifford in the starting lineup. Penn State fans have to hope he can return at some point, otherwise the defense may need a Herculean effort to keep the Nittany Lions in this one.

We’ll have the latest on Clifford when it becomes available.