Penn State QB Sean Clifford Leaves Game vs. Rutgers

If this Saturday’s game against Rutgers marks the last time that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford plays at Beaver Stadium, it’ll be an unfortunate way to end his Nittany Lions career.

Moments ago, Clifford was seen leaving the field. There isn’t much information out at the moment regarding his status, but it was evident that he was heading to the locker room.

Prior to leaving the game early, Clifford completed two pass attempts for 23 yards. For now, Christian Veilleux is expected to fill in at quarterback for the Nittany Lions.

Mike Yurcich and QB Christian Veilleux as Rutgers keeps their drive alive. Sean Clifford hasn't returned to the sideline. pic.twitter.com/qxw7HCMCgI — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 20, 2021

Before this afternoon’s game kicked off, there were plenty of questions surrounding Penn State’s quarterback situation.

Clifford was announced as Penn State’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, yet he wasn’t working with the first-team offense during pregame warm-ups. Instead, the pregame reps went to Veilleux and Mason Stahl.

Coming into this weekend’s game, Clifford had 2,576 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued him throughout this season.

Penn State should issue an update on Clifford later this afternoon. For now, it’s unclear what forced him to exit the game.