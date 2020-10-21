Earlier Tuesday, the Penn State football program confirmed a report that suggested star running back Journey Brown could miss the 2020 football season.

“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the off-season and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” the Penn State football statement read, per 247Sports.

Penn State did disclosed the specific issue he’s facing, only saying that it was “discovered” this offseason. Brown is the team’s leading rusher and a vital piece of the offense.

Obviously, the news took Nittany Lions fans by surprise since the 2020 season is slated to start next weekend for Big Ten programs. On Tuesday night, Brown himself took to Twitter with a message for the Nittany Lions faithful.

“What’s up Penn State. I’m just making a quick video to let you know I’m feeling better than ever,” he said in the video. “And I really do appreciate all of the text messages and praise you guys are sending me.”

“But if there’s one thing I can reassure you guys of it’s that the Lawn Boys are going to come out and I cannot wait to get back on the field with them and my team.”

Brown carried the ball 129 times for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He also caught 15 passes for 134 yards and a score.

Noah Cain and Devyn Ford are capable backups if Brown should miss significant time.

Cain was the team’s second-leading rusher last season, racking up 443 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries. Ford had 294 yards and three scores.