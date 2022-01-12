Penn State Running Back Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Penn State running back Noah Cain has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Spun this afternoon.

Cain, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2019, rushed for 350 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns this season. It was a solid bounce back after Cain suffered a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener against Indiana.

As a freshman in 2019, Cain rushed for 443 yards and eight scores. Both totals were good for second place on the Nittany Lions roster.

On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz originally broke the news of Cain entering the portal.

Since he is in the NCAA transfer portal, Cain is now allowed to speak freely with other programs. He’ll be eligible immediately in 2022 should he ultimately choose to transfer.

Cain is allowed to return to Penn State if he so chooses, but cases of a player entering the portal only to go back to his original school are pretty rare.