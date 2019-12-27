Minnesota football was one of the best stories of the 2019 college football season. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca parlayed his success with the Tanner Mangum-helmed offense into a new job at Penn State.

Nittany Lions OC Ricky Rahne took the head coaching job at Old Dominion a few weeks ago. James Franklin responded in a big way, poaching the coordinator from one of his conference’s best teams.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was close with Rahne, and had some nice words for his outgoing OC. Mangum seems to have similar feelings for Ciarrocca.

The two star Big Ten quarterbacks grew up near one another, and maintain a friendship. After the move, Clifford said that Mangum reached out to rave about his new OC.

Sean Clifford said that Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan texted him this morning with nothing but good things to say about Kirk Ciarrocca. Clifford and Morgan went to high school 25 miles apart, so friendly relationship there. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) December 26, 2019

Both quarterbacks have huge spots coming up over the next few days.

No. 10 Penn State clinched a Cotton Bowl big, and will face the Group of Five champion, No. 17 Memphis.

The Tigers had their own major staff shakeup, with Mike Norvell taking the job at Florida State. Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield was promoted to head coach, and will lead the team against the Nittany Lions.

The Cotton Bowl will be played tomorrow at noon.

Mangum and the Golden Gophers, ranked No. 18, face No. 12 Auburn on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl. The Golden Gophers are having their best season in decades.

