Penn State Star Compares LSU To Ohio State vs. Clemson

All eyes are on the national championship game between Clemson and LSU, including those of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons is coming off an incredible season with the Nittany Lions, where he totaled 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He was undoubtedly one of the main performers on their defense.

During the first half of the national title game, Parsons made an interesting comment about the LSU defense.

According to the Penn State linebacker, the Ohio State defense is “way better” than LSU’s unit.

Parsons received a close look at Ohio State’s defense back in November when the two programs met in Columbus.

To be fair, many people considered the Buckeyes better than the Tigers on that side of the football. As for the two offenses, it’s not much of an argument.

O state defense def way better than LSU’s defense! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 14, 2020

It’s very rare to see a Penn State player defending Ohio State, but clearly Big Ten programs stick together when push comes to shove.

Whether or not LSU’s defense is that good might not matter in the national title game if Joe Burrow continues to carry the team’s offense. He already has three total touchdowns in the first half.

You can watch national championship on ESPN.