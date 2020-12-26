Penn State Star DE Jayson Oweh Announces NFL Draft Decision

Penn State star defensive end Jayson Oweh has made a decision on whether or not he’ll enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oweh is without a doubt one of the most athletic defensive lineman in college football. Though he failed to record a sack this past season, he did rack up 38 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss during the 2020 campaign.

Most current 2021 NFL Mock Drafts peg Oweh as a first-round pick, making the Penn State defensive end’s decision an easy one.

Oweh is heading to the NFL, as he announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“After careful and precise consideration with my family and those closest to me, I have officially decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Oweh said in his announcement .

The talented prospect is grateful for his time at Penn State.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White,” Oweh continued. “The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley.”

Take a look at Oweh’s full announcement below.

I love you Happy Valley…can’t wait to chase my dreams💙 pic.twitter.com/ZtjbFT018D — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) December 26, 2020

Jayson Oweh has a crazy-high ceiling, and scouts will be drooling over his athleticism in coming months.

It’ll be fun to track the defensive end’s NFL progress in coming years.