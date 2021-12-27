Penn State WR Jahan Dotson Announces Decision For 2022 Season

On Monday afternoon, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson revealed what the future has in store for him beyond his team’s upcoming bowl game. After having a stellar 2021 season, he’s ready to go pro.

Dotson announced on Twitter that he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. As a result, he’s opting out of the Outback Bowl.

“To my teammates and coaches, I appreciate you for pushing me every single day and shaping me to be the man I am today,” Dotson said. “To my family, I love you guys more than you could ever imagine, this journey has been nothing short of amazing and I cannot wait to continue it with you by my side.

“With that being said, I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. To the best University and fans in the country, words cannot express how much I appreciate you guys.”

Here’s the full statement from Dotson:

I used to only dream in my sleep … Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true ! Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021

Dotson was outstanding for the Nittany Lions this season, hauling in 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

There are plenty of analysts who believe Dotson will be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes sense considering he has the potential to be a star at the next level.