The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson Announces Decision For 2022 Season

Jahan Dotson on the field.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Jahan Dotson #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson revealed what the future has in store for him beyond his team’s upcoming bowl game. After having a stellar 2021 season, he’s ready to go pro.

Dotson announced on Twitter that he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. As a result, he’s opting out of the Outback Bowl.

“To my teammates and coaches, I appreciate you for pushing me every single day and shaping me to be the man I am today,” Dotson said. “To my family, I love you guys more than you could ever imagine, this journey has been nothing short of amazing and I cannot wait to continue it with you by my side.

“With that being said, I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. To the best University and fans in the country, words cannot express how much I appreciate you guys.”

Here’s the full statement from Dotson:

Dotson was outstanding for the Nittany Lions this season, hauling in 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

There are plenty of analysts who believe Dotson will be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes sense considering he has the potential to be a star at the next level.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.