Penn State Star Micah Parsons Announces Decision On Season

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting one of the best players in college football was going to opt out of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Penn State fans, that report came true on Thursday afternoon. Star linebacker Micah Parsons announced his plans to forego the 2020 season and enter the 2021 NFL draft.

He joins another college football star and likely first-round pick in opting out. Virginia Tech standout cornerback Caleb Farley was the first to announce his decision to skip the season.

NFL draft analysts project Parsons as a potential top-five pick. He’s one of the top linebacker prospects to come out of the collegiate ranks in recent memory.

Here’s the announcement from Parsons on Instagram.

He entered the collegiate ranks as one of the best defensive end recruits in the nation – and the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2018 class. After Penn State moved him to linebacker, he flourished into one of the best players in the country.

Penn State was one of the favorites to compete in a crowded Big Ten. However, without their best player, the Nittany Lions could struggle against potent offenses like Ohio State’s.

Earlier this week, fellow Big Ten star Rashod Bateman announced his plans to opt out. The Minnesota Gophers star is one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2021 draft.

That makes three likely first-round picks who have opted out so far.