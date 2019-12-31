Penn State Star WR KJ Hamler Announces NFL Draft Decision

The most-dynamic player Penn State fans have seen since Saquon Barkley left for the NFL is also headed to the big leagues.

Star wide receiver KJ Hamler announced the decision to forgo his final seasons with the Nittany Lions and enter the NFL draft.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Hamler said.

“I will forgo my final two season at Penn State and enter the 2020 NFL draft. The past three years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing. My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this next chapter in my life.”

The speedy wide receiver finished the season with 56 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. He racked up 1,745 total yards and 14 total touchdowns over the past two seasons.

In a loaded 2020 wide receiver class, Hamler projects as a second-round pick. Hamler has elite speed and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He might not be the biggest receiver in the draft, but NFL teams have coveted players like Hamler over the past few seasons.

Hamler is just the latest Penn State player to announce his decision. Stay tuned for the latest from the Nittany Lions.