Penn State Will Hit A College GameDay Milestone On Saturday

ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be in Happy Valley this weekend to preview a Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Penn State. Believe it or not, the Nittany Lions will hit a milestone this Saturday when the show begins.

Penn State announced on Thursday that it’s the only school to host College GameDay each of the last four years.

That’s a great honor for James Franklin’s program. There are plenty of electric atmospheres in college football, but clearly Beaver Stadium is in a class of its own right now.

State College is famously know for its epic ‘White Out’ games at home. Unfortunately it won’t be as impactful this year since only family members of those on the football team can attend the game.

Nonetheless, the Nittany Lions seem very pleased about hitting a new milestone.

The only school to host @CollegeGameDay each of the last 4⃣ years. 👀#WeAre pic.twitter.com/B1WfYjnGkd — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 29, 2020

Coverage for College GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, as Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard will provide analysis and predictions for the top games of the week.

The actual game between Ohio State and Penn State won’t begin until 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ohio State is favored to win this weekend’s showdown, but it would be foolish to count out Penn State in its home opener.