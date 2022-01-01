Look: Penn State WR Makes Ridiculous One-Handed Catch

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is starting 2022 on the right foot. During the first half of the Outback Bowl, the sophomore wideout made an absurd catch that has fans around the country buzzing.

Sean Clifford’s throw was a bit off, but Washington managed to haul it in with one hand. It was picture-perfect grab from the Texas native.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world applauded Washington for making arguably the best catch we’ve seen this entire season.

The Nittany Lions ended up punting on this drive, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Washington did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression on national television.

Here’s the catch from Washington that’s going viral:

Washington hasn’t had any trouble getting past Arkansas’ defense. He already has four catches for 77 yards in the first half.

Penn State’s offense got off to a slow start this afternoon, but it’s starting to hit its stride. In the second quarter, Clifford connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith to even up the score.

The Nittany Lions currently lead 10-7 over the Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

ESPN2 is broadcasting this thrilling matchup between Arkansas and Penn State.