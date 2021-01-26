Penn State’s AD Was Asked About The Spring Game

The 2020 college football season finally came to an end earlier this month with Alabama taking down Ohio State in the national title game.

Teams around the country are now gearing up for the start of spring camp. But what will spring camp look like this year?

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour attempted to answer that question on Tuesday afternoon. Barbour noted that unless things get worse – in regard to the pandemic – the Nittany Lions should be able to put together a full spring camp.

“Unless conditions were to change for the worse, I don’t see us doing anything other than us going through a traditional spring practice,” she said. As far as attendance for that game goes, that’s still up in the air.

Here’s what Barbour said via Penn State writer Tyler Donohue:

“I think that it’s too early to tell, right now, in terms of what the conditions are going to be. If it were to be today, we’d be limited to about 2,500 in Beaver Stadium.”

Barbour also paid tribute to the job that head coach James Franklin and his staff did with keeping Penn State healthy this fall.

“It’s no coincidence that we only had one positive test in football season, and we know that was contracted outside of football,” she said. “It was because James led the way, James modeled the behavior, James held them accountable, and the guys all bought in.”

Hopefully the 2021 season can be played in full.