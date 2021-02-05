Penn State’s Super Bowl Graphic Is Getting Destroyed

Penn State revealed a pretty impressive stat about their football program in the Super Bowl yesterday. But the way they did it is getting absolutely torched on social media.

Taking to Twitter last night, Penn State published a graphic which said in big bold letters “A Penn State Player Has Appeared In Every Super Bowl”. However, there was a flaw that some people with 20/20 vision quickly noticed.

In the smallest of small prints was the tiny disclaimer “Except For Five Since 1967”. While 50 out of 55 Super Bowl appearances for Penn State players is impressive, the lame way the Nittany Lions tried to present it rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

The tweet has been getting ratio’d pretty hard. People are doing their best to magnify the fine text that Penn State seemingly tried to hide.

You know, now that I think about it, I’ve also appeared in EVERY SUPER BOWL except for the ones in which I did not appear. https://t.co/2ceGkv18zk — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) February 5, 2021

Remember kids to ALWAYS read the fine print https://t.co/YIRTRuPo1v — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 5, 2021

Naturally, some people are having a ton of fun with the way Penn State did it. Other sports teams are having some fun with the graphic style at their own expense.

That’s a lot of wins… pic.twitter.com/MBGfjogjf4 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2021

There’s no way this style of post won’t be mocked by just about every team Penn State plays against for the next few years or more. There’s just way too much meme potential with this one.

Maybe that’s exactly what Penn State was going for when they made that tweet.

Whatever the case, the Nittany Lions are going to be absolutely roasted this weekend. And rightfully so.