In the midst of flashy new uniforms across college football, Penn State football has stuck with tradition. The Nittany Lions will be making a minor tweak to their uniforms this season, though.

Penn State football unveiled a special new uniform patch that’ll be worn throughout the 2020 season. The patch will “symbolize our journey for unity,” according to the Nittany Lions’ statement.

“Penn State football student-athletes will wear a logo in competition this year to symbolize our journey for unity,” Penn State’s statement reads. “Our goal is to construct a culture of respect, appreciation and empathy for all differences. We are a country, state and institution rooted in diversity, shared experiences and hope.”

The Nittany Lions are determined in their fight for unity. This new patch will symbolize that fight. Take a look at the new patch in the post below.

Penn State football is on the brink of greatness. The Nittany Lions have yet to earn a College Football Playoff berth. Some believe this could finally be the year for James Franklin’s squad.

But Ohio State remains the conference’s top team, until proven otherwise. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer believes Penn State is capable of challenging the Buckeyes for the Big Ten title this season, though.

Penn State football begins its 2020 season this Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.