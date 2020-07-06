Former Penn State Guard Says Pat Chambers Used Word ‘Noose’

Penn State head coach Pat Chambers has caught some heat this morning following an accusation from former Nittany Lions guard Rasir Bolton.

On Monday, Bolton took to Twitter and gave a full explanation for why he left Penn State after his rookie season. The underlying reason he gave was that Chambers used the term “noose” when talking to him. Bolton noted that “other interactions” he had with Chambers convinced him it was “no slip of the tongue.”

“A ‘noose’ around my neck is why I left Penn State,” Bolton wrote. “Head Coach Patrick Chambers, the day after his one-game suspension in January 2019, in talking to me reference a ‘noose’ around my neck. A noose, symbolic of lynching, defined as one of the most powerful symbols direction at African-Americans invoking the history lynching, slavery and racial terrorism. Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue.”

Bolton said he immediately reported Chambers to his academic advisor. He even confronted Chambers and spoke with the athletic director’s office. But despite Chambers admitting to using the word, Bolton said he never apologized for it.

Instead, Bolton was provide with a meeting and phone number for a psychologist. He said he was taught “ways to deal with Coach Chambers’ personality type.”

Why I chose to leave Penn State. pic.twitter.com/uszEPPJZPM — 🥳 (@rasir_9) July 6, 2020

Bolton ultimately left Penn State in 2019 and joined Iowa State.

But in this current climate, it may not be long before Chambers is made to account for what he said.