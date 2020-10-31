The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Weird Scene At Beaver Stadium

Long shot of Beaver Stadium for a "White Out" at Penn State.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 25: A general view of Beaver Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2014 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Tonight was supposed to be Penn State’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Instead, there is barely anyone in the stands.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten is not allowing fans at games this fall. A limited number of family and friends are able to attend, but that’s it.

Instead of a raucous, towel-waving crowd, we’re seeing rows of empty seats on the ABC broadcast. It’s eerie and kind of sad to look at.

College football fans and media alike are disappointed by the scene (or lack thereof) in Happy Valley.

In front of a mostly empty stadium, Ohio State took the opening kickoff and marched downfield quickly, opening up a 7-0 lead on Master Teague’s short touchdown run.

Crowd or not, Penn State has its work cut out for itself tonight. The Buckeyes are No. 3 in the country and the overwhelming favorites in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are trying to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2012. Penn State lost a heartbreaker in overtime at Indiana in Week 1.

You can catch tonight’s primetime showdown on ABC.


