Rodney McGraw, 2021 DE Recruit, Flips Big Ten Commitment

Earlier this year, 2021 defensive end Rodney McGraw committed to Indiana. But after just a few months of commitment to the Hoosiers, McGraw is flipping his commitment to another Big Ten team.

On Sunday, McGraw announced that he is decommitting from Indiana and giving his commitment to Penn State. In an interview with 247Sports, McGraw explained that the departure of several coaches who recruited him to Bloomington have left, leading him to decommit. He said that once he knew he was going to decommit, he remembered his strong relationship with the Penn State coaches and joined them.

“I felt Penn State is a place where I feel I can develop with the right strength coach and right defensive coordinator and defensive line coach,” McGraw said. “Over time after those two coaches left IU I built a great bond with the Penn State coaches. I wanted to stay close to home but after I committed to IU and the coaches left, my parents they told me it’s really not about distance, go wherever my heart feels. They said don’t regret staying close because of a small reason.”

247Sports rates McGraw as the No. 409 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 26 weak-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 7 prospect from the state of Indiana.

The move has boosted Penn State’s recruitment rankings and lowered Indiana’s.

As of writing, 247Sports ranks Penn State as the No. 13 class in the nation and the No. 5 class in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Indiana’s has fallen to No. 52 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big Ten.

That’s a tough break for the Hoosiers, but a boon for their Big Ten East rivals.