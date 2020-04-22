Saquon Barkley’s Brother, RB Ali Barkley, Makes Decision On Future

Saquon Barkley has a younger brother, running back Ali Barkley, coming up through the football ranks. He just made a big decision on the next steps in his football career.

Barkley had a productive senior season at Whitehall High School, the same program that produced his superstar brother. He ran for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns this past fall, coming off of an injury as a junior. Unfortunately, it was a poor season for Whitehall overall, which went 0-10 on the season.

He picked up interest from a number of major programs, including the Nittany Lions, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, and others. None have come through with an offer, per 247Sports. As a result, he is going to hold off on making a college decision for another year.

Ali Barkley will instead take prep year at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Conn. The school has some Penn State connections, with CJ Holmes and Malik Golden playing at Cheshire Academy before matriculating to PSU. Barkley could be the next player to make that jump.

This Sr year didn’t end as expected, but there is so much to be grateful for. After graduation, I’ll head to @cafootball1794 so I can improve as a student and athlete in order to achieve my dream. Ready to get working with @coachdykeman and @coach_mehleisen to #riseasone pic.twitter.com/DXcEPfL4a7 — Ali barkley (@barkley_33) April 21, 2020

247Sports‘ composite rankings have Barkley as a three-star player. He’s the No. 2,382 overall recruit in the 2020 class, No. 149 among running backs, and No. 33 in Pennsylvania.

He has a strong football pedigree, being Saquon Barkley’s brother, and should be on teams’ radars at the very least. Hopefully the move gives his recruitment the boost it needs.

