The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saquon Barkley’s Brother, RB Ali Barkley, Makes Decision On Future

Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the start of the Big Ten Championship.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the start of the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley has a younger brother, running back Ali Barkley, coming up through the football ranks. He just made a big decision on the next steps in his football career.

Barkley had a productive senior season at Whitehall High School, the same program that produced his superstar brother. He ran for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns this past fall, coming off of an injury as a junior. Unfortunately, it was a poor season for Whitehall overall, which went 0-10 on the season.

He picked up interest from a number of major programs, including the Nittany Lions, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple, and others. None have come through with an offer, per 247Sports. As a result, he is going to hold off on making a college decision for another year.

Ali Barkley will instead take prep year at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Conn. The school has some Penn State connections, with CJ Holmes and Malik Golden playing at Cheshire Academy before matriculating to PSU. Barkley could be the next player to make that jump.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have Barkley as a three-star player. He’s the No. 2,382 overall recruit in the 2020 class, No. 149 among running backs, and No. 33 in Pennsylvania.

He has a strong football pedigree, being Saquon Barkley’s brother, and should be on teams’ radars at the very least. Hopefully the move gives his recruitment the boost it needs.

[Ali Barkley]

Reader Interactions


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.