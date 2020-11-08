Sean Clifford Has Brutally Honest Admission After Today’s Loss

It’s hard to believe Penn State football is off to an 0-3 start to the 2020 season. But quarterback Sean Clifford isn’t all too surprised, according to his postgame comments.

Of course Penn State needs to get better – that’s a given at this point. Clifford admitted as much on Saturday evening. But the Nittany Lions quarterback also revealed he just doesn’t believe they’re a very good football team.

“We talk about being better. We talk about what kind of football team we are. It’s very apparent what kind of team we are,” Clifford said Saturday night, via Penn State reporter Audrey Snyder. “We’re an 0-3, poor performing football team right now.”

At least Clifford realizes the reality of the situation. Penn State just isn’t good this season after suffering losses to Indiana, Ohio State and now Maryland on Saturday.

QB Sean Clifford: "We talk about being better. We talk about what kind of football team we are. It’s very apparent what kind of team we are. We’re an 0-3, poor performing football team right now." — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 8, 2020

It’s a weird year for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. They entered the season as a trendy darkhorse team to go on a College Football Playoff run. Those predictions couldn’t have been more wrong.

Penn State football is the best 0-3 team in the nation, which isn’t saying much. The Nittany Lions are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten and it’s only going to get tougher from here on out.

Penn State still has to play teams like Iowa, Michigan and a much-improved Rutgers team this season. This could end up being James Franklin’s worst year of his Nittany Lions career.