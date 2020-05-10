Taulia Tagovailoa Compared To 1 Former Star Big Ten QB

Taulia Tagovailoa’s decision to transfer from Alabama has the potential to alter the college football landscape.

Despite not beating out Mac Jones for the starting job with the Crimson Tide, he is still a former four-star prospect and can provide value to almost any team. One analyst thinks his skills align with a former Big Ten championship-winning signal caller.

Taking to Twitter this past week, AL.com’s Matt Zenitz believes that Tagovailoa can be a productive QB anywhere. Zenitz said a coach compared Tagovailoa to Penn State legend Trace McSorley.

The former Nittany Lions star was a dual-threat who became one of the most-productive offensive players in the school’s storied history. McSorley was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and led Penn State to a Big Ten title in 2016.

While he may not be at the same level as his brother — not many are — Taulia Tagovailoa has the talent to be a productive QB wherever he ends up. A comparison one coach made for him that I liked: Trace McSorley, a former three-time All-Big Ten selection at Penn State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 9, 2020

Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t get many snaps as the third-string quarterback in 2019. He completed 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

But as a prospect in the Class of 2019, he was one of the top QBs in the country. 247Sports had him as the No. 180 overall prospect in the country, the No. 5 pro-style QB, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Alabama.

If he’s anywhere near as good as Trace McSorley was in his historic college career, Tagovailoa could be a kingmaker for whichever school he picks.

Where do you think Taulia Tagovailoa should transfer to?