Todd McShay Names 1 Player Who’s Falling In The NFL Draft

Every year, there are a few NFL prospects who experience unfortunate slides down the draft board. Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Todd McShay named one player whose stock is falling as we inch closer to the draft.

During an appearance ‘First Draft’ podcast, McShay said that Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is going to fall further than fans expect him to.

Parsons is considered one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft due to his production in 2019. He finished that season with 109 total tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

Though he opted out of this past season, it turns out that decision hasn’t really affected Parsons’ stock. The reason McShay said Parsons is sliding down some draft boards is because of his off-field issues.

“Micah Parsons has fallen,” McShay said, via 247Sports. “Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in this draft based solely on tape, but he’s got some off-the-field issues, some past character stuff and some things that teams are concerned about in terms of bringing things in. So he’s going to fall a little bit but, again, I think he’s going to be a star in the league. I really do. If you can move back and get Parsons and additional picks, that’s a win for Detroit.”

McShay thinks Parsons is one of, if not the, best defensive players in this draft. However, he believes the Penn State product might have to wait until the middle of the first round to hear his name called.

Mel Kiper, meanwhile, is projecting Parsons to be the ninth overall pick to the Denver Broncos.

If teams are comfortable with Parsons’ history, then it’s totally reasonable for him to come off the board extremely early. If not, then we might see him slide.

Where do you think Micah Parsons will land on Thursday night?