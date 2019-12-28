Trace McSorley Loving Micah Parsons’ Game vs. Memphis

Few defensive players in all of college football have had as good of a performance as Micah Parsons is having for Penn State in the Cotton Bowl today.

In just the first half, Parsons had 10 tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack and a pass deflection. In the second half, he made the defensive play of the game with a strip-sack that was recovered by Garrett Taylor for a touchdown.

Needless to say, just about every Penn State fan and alum is gushing over how well he’s playing.

Among them is former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who took to Twitter to express how amazed he was by Parsons.

This man Micah playing out of his mind!!

This man Micah playing out of his mind!! — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) December 28, 2019

The sophomore linebacker has been a star for the Nittany Lions since he was a freshman. Through his first 25 games, he has 177 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Parsons was an AP All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten after his stellar 2019 campaign.

He will head into the 2020 season as one of the top defensive players in the country, and certainly on the NFL’s radar.

Parsons is certainly proving that Penn State is still Linebacker U.

Penn State leads Memphis 53-39 with 6:31 remaining in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.

The game is being played on ESPN.