Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About Ohio State-Penn State Game

Before the Big Ten took the field last weekend for the first week of games, analysts all thought Ohio State’s toughest opponent would be Penn State in Week 2.

Of course, that was before the Nittany Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to Indiana in the season-opener. The upset loss took some of the juice away from what should have been an undefeated showdown in Happy Valley this weekend.

However, that’s not the only thing taking away from this weekend’s game. Without fans allowed in the stands, Penn State’s “Whiteout Game” won’t have the same environment.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer knows just how much of an impact that crowd can have. He thinks not having a raucous crowd will hurt the Nittany Lions.

“This is a home environment that really impacts the game… It’s usually a 7 to 10 point differential that right now is zero,” Meyer said.

"This is a home environment that really impacts the game… It's usually a 7 to 10 point differential that right now is zero."@CoachUrbanMeyer shares how not having a "White Out" at home against Ohio State will impact Penn State this weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZPdAo6M1Ll — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2020

Whiteout game between Ohio State and Penn State have been notoriously close – especially in recent years. The Nittany Lions upset then No. 2 Ohio State in 2016 before losing a one-point contest to the Buckeyes two years later in 2018.

Unfortunately for Penn State, the crowd won’t be rocking this weekend when Ryan Day and company come to town.

Ohio State enters the game as a heavy favorite. The Buckeyes opened as eight-point favorites, but that line ballooned to 12.5 points this week.