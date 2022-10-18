Video Emerges From Michigan, Penn State Tunnel Incident

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 15: Michigan Wolverines face off at the line of scrimmage against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a college football game on October 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tempers flared between Penn State and Michigan players in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday's game.

We already had some footage of the altercation, and now there's a new angle which shows more of what happened, including Penn State head coach James Franklin appearing to get angry at someone on the Michigan side.

“Would you stop talking? We’ll handle our guys, you handle your guys. It’s this f-----g guy. Just stop talking to us!” Franklin can be heard saying in the clip, via Saturday Tradition.

There's no indication who "this f-----g guy" was and what he said, but apparently, it didn't sit well with Franklin and the PSU players.

At halftime, Michigan led the Nittany Lions 16-14. It was an intense first half, so no surprise that tensions were running high.

Michigan eventually pulled away in the second half to win 41-17 and move to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines have now won two in a row over their Big Ten rivals and own a 16-10 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1993.