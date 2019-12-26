Video: Penn State Kicker Uses AT&T Stadium Jumbotron For Practice

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout is deployed mainly on kickoffs and only occasionally for field goals. But he’s taking his preparations for the Cotton Bowl very seriously, and he’s making good use of his environment to boot.

Video shows Stout using the famous AT&T Stadium jumbotron as target practice to test his leg strength. Based on the results, he’s passing that test with flying colors.

Stout successfully nails the jumbotron three times in a row from his spot on the sidelines.

You can watch the impressive footage here:

In the least surprising turn of events, Jordan Stout has successfully used AT&T Stadium's notoriously huge jumbotron as a target for his notoriously huge kicking leg. https://t.co/fAU0dZ08ic pic.twitter.com/8w2Ml0wn9n — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 25, 2019

Stout playfully apologized to the Cowboys for hitting the 175-foot wide screen.

Sorry @dallascowboys I didn’t mean to hit your TV.. #MerryChristmas

We now know that Stout has the strength to hit the jumbotron, but Nittany Lions punter Blake Gillikin apparently wants to give it a try too. Earlier this month he said it was “Time to go scoreboard hunting” on Twitter.

It probably won’t do either of them any good to try that out during a game, though.

Back in 2009, the NFL had to adopt a new rule to re-do a down where the ball hits the AT&T Stadium jumbotron. The NCAA presumably followed suit, though aside from the Cotton Bowl, the building is rarely used for college games.

Will either Stout or Gillikin hit the jumbotron in the Cotton Bowl Classic?