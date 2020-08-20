Videos Appear To Show Massive Party On Big Ten Campus

Videos are circulating on social media of what appears to be a massive party taking place on a Big Ten campus.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten reiterated that football – and the rest of fall sports – will not be played in 2020. The league believes the COVID-19 pandemic is too much of an issue to deal with while playing sports.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced on Wednesday.

Many Big Ten fans, players and coaches are not happy with the decision. It is difficult, though, to envision COVID-19 being kept in check on college campuses. That is especially true when massive parties are taking place.

Videos of a massive party on Penn State’s campus have been going viral:

MASSIVE PARTY: Videos circulating social media show several Penn State students violating the university's on-campus COVID-19 safety rules outside of a freshman residence hall. https://t.co/0Zelj6ZPN4 — KDKA (@KDKA) August 20, 2020

If college campuses are going to be open like this, and conferences are unwilling to let football players operate in a professional-type bubble, it’s difficult to imagine a fall season going smoothly.

That is what the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are attempting, though. However, multiple schools in North Carolina and Notre Dame have already had to suspend practice due to case spikes on campus.

The next few weeks will be critical.