Zakee Wheatley, 2021 4-Star Athlete, Announces Commitment Decision

With top-end athleticism, four-star athlete Zakee Wheatley can play a wide variety of football positions. But now it will be up to James Franklin to figure out how to use him.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Wheatley announced that he is committing to Penn State. The announcement comes several weeks after he revealed Penn State on a list of eight final choices. But few of the schools on his list received as many visits as the five he made to Penn State.

247Sports rates Wheatley as the No. 308 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 21 athlete in the country, and the No. 15 prospect from the state of Maryland. Rivals projects him as a safety in college.

“During Quarantine it gave me a chance to really sit down think and talk with my family about what the best choice for me is and where I would call home,” Wheatley wrote. “This is not a 3-4 year decision but a decision that would help shape the rest of my life… and with that being said I am 100% COMMITTED.”

The addition of Wheatley makes four new commitments to Penn State in the last two days – three of which came on Friday.

As a result, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class has doubled in size and jumped in the rankings to No. 13 in the nation by 247Sports. They rank No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference.

Head coach James Franklin hinted that today would be a big day for Penn State. But even some of the most optimistic Penn State fans couldn’t have predicted this.

How good will Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class be when it’s complete?