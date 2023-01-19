Postponed Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Rescheduled

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 22: The Michigan State Spartans square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their match-up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 22, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball game that was supposed to be played Wednesday night has been rescheduled.

The matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program. It will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

BTN will broadcast the action from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 in the Big Ten) came into this week having lost back-to-back games to Rutgers and Michigan. Those defeats came after the Wildcats ripped off seven wins in eight games, including conference victories over Michigan State, Illinois and Indiana.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3 in the Big Ten) is one of the hottest teams in the conference right now, having won four in a row after an 0-3 start in league play.

The Hawkeyes will play at Ohio State Saturday afternoon, while the Wildcats will host Wisconsin. In addition to their makeup date on Jan. 31, Iowa and Northwestern will play again in Evanston on Feb. 19.