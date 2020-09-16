President Trump Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On 2020 CFB Season

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced a new official decision on the 2020 college football season.

Just over a month after cancelling the fall football season, the Big Ten reversed course. After advancements in COVID-19 testing – and plenty of pressure from coaches, players and their parents – Big Ten football is back.

The league released a statement announcing the presidents unanimously voted to play the 2020 season. Big Ten football will make its long-awaited return on October 24, according to the announcement.

Not long after the Big Ten released its decision, President Donald Trump responded to the league’s decision to play this fall.

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” Trump said on Twitter this morning. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

President Trump had a call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren following the league’s decision not to play this fall. Following that call, the conference reportedly started considering a change of heart.

According to the announcement from the conference, teams will play an eight-game schedule. The season culminates with the Big Ten title game, set for December 19.

That means the Big Ten will finish league play just before the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced.

Ohio State enters as the heavy favorite to win the conference. Can anyone challenge the Buckeyes?