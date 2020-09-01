President Trump Reveals He Spoke With The Big Ten Commissioner

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the possibility of the league playing this fall.

In August, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would be postponing their fall sports seasons, including football, to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other three Power 5 leagues are moving forward with fall college football.

President Trump has been vocal in his belief that the Big Ten should reverse course and play this fall. Thus far, the conference has held steadfast to its decision to postpone.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the Big Ten university presidents voted 11-3 to postpone football, with Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State being the dissenting parties. Today, Warren and President Trump reportedly spoke.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

According to Lettermen Row, government officials organized the call between Trump and Warren on Monday night.

“Sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Lettermen Row that government officials reached out to commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday night to set up a call designed to see if there was anything President Donald Trump could do to help the league resume the postponed fall season,” wrote Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward.

Per Ward, the main point of the conversation was to “discuss the availability of testing, which is believed to be one of the biggest looming hurdles for the Big Ten when it comes to planning any sort of return to action.”

If we had to guess, there still won’t be any Big Ten football this fall. However, this is certainly an interesting wrinkle to the current situation.