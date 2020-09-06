President Trump Says Big Ten Might Lose Teams In 3 States

We’re still waiting to hear when Big Ten football will get underway. In the meantime, President Donald Trump continues to offer his thoughts on the league.

President Trump has been vocal about wanting the Big Ten to play as soon as possible. It’s no coincidence that with several of the conference’s schools located in key swing states, Trump views the matter as a literal political football that can help him in this year’s election.

This morning, the President again tweeted about the Big Ten, saying that the league “may lose” Michigan, Illinois and Maryland if it opts to begin play soon.

“Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support,” he wrote. “They will play without them?”

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The original Big Ten presidents’ vote was 11-3 in favor of postponing the season. Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska were the only three programs who wanted to play in the fall.

At the end of the day, it will be those 14 people who decide if and when football gets played, not the governors of any states.