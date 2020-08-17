President Trump Sends New Message To Big Ten Conference

President Donald Trump continues to speak out in favor of having the 2020 college football season, and hopes the Big Ten will reconsider its recent decision to cancel the fall season.

On Monday’s edition of Fox and Friends, President Trump continued advocating for a proper fall season. He specifically called on the Big Ten to move forward with a proper football season.

“The young children handle it (COVID-19) very well,” President Trump said. “I want to open the schools. I hope the Big Ten is going to do it. I’ll tell you what, we’ve got to play football…”

The President went on to suggest that young athletes will be more resistant to COVID-19. For that reason, among others, he believes that schools should move forward with sports.

“I think football is making a tragic mistake,” President Trump said at the end.

TRUMP: "I'll tell you what, we got to play football. They put out false rumors saying 'I wonder if people are angry Trump closed up football.' I'm the one fighting for it to open & a lot of it is open. I got a call, Trevor Lawrence the great QB from Clemson. He was fantastic." pic.twitter.com/79tJKHkXuL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

President Trump isn’t the only one advocating for the Big Ten to reverse its decision. He probably isn’t the most popular voice either.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields has been incredibly active in getting people to support the Big Ten changing its mind. He started a petition on Sunday has has over 234,000 signatures after 24 hours.

But few people on Earth have the kind of influence over the Big Ten that President Trump could potentially have.

If he’s serious about wanting college football this fall, he can do a lot more than just talk about it on TV and Twitter.