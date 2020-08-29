President Trump Sends Strong Message To Big Ten Over No Fall Football

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall college football season with eyes toward playing in the spring.

The announcements were met with widespread critique, especially from players and parents within the Big Ten. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields even started a petition to let Big Ten players take the field this fall.

Pressure from players and their parents has seemingly forced the Big Ten to reconsider cancelling the fall season – at least in part. On Friday, a new report suggested the league is considering playing as early as Thanksgiving.

However, not even that is early enough for President Donald Trump. He sent a strong message to the Big Ten on Friday night, making it clear he wants the league to play.

“Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!” he said on Twitter.

Trump is hardly the only person yelling at the Big Ten to play football this fall.

Parents of players from Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State all penned letters to the league calling for answers as to why the fall season was canceled.

Despite calls for the Big Ten to change its course, the league hasn’t made an official decision on when the season will begin. Big Ten coaches reportedly met on Friday to discuss the upcoming schedule, with no resolution.

We’ll have to wait and see what the league decides to do.