3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach.

Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier unveiled an early list of possible names to watch, and three in particular stood out: Dan Mullen, Jim Leonhard and Brian Hartline.

Mullen is the most accomplished of the three, having been the head coach at Florida and Mississippi State. He spent this year as an analyst for ESPN and recently denied rumors that he is interested in becoming the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Leonhard has been at Wisconsin, his alma mater, for the last seven season and served as the Badgers' interim head coach after the midseason firing of Paul Chryst.

However, Luke Fickell will be Wisconsin's new permanent head coach, and Leonard will be leaving Madison after the team's bowl game.

As for Hartline, he's the highly-regarded wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Ohio State. Hartline's name has been linked to other openings recently, but he's been insistent that he wants to remain in Columbus.

"I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else," Hartline tweeted back on Dec. 1.

Brohm finished 36-34 in his six seasons at Purdue. The Boilermakers will close out their 2022 campaign against LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.