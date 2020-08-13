Big Ten Coach Offers Detailed Plan For Spring Football Season

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that it’ll postpone the upcoming football season with the hopes of playing in the spring. There’s been some doubt though regarding whether or not a spring season would actually work.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has made it known that he doesn’t see the spring as an option for college football, saying “You can’t ask a player to play two seasons in a calendar year.”

It appears Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm may have put together a solution that would allow the Big Ten to play football in the spring as well as the fall.

Brohm’s proposal calls for an eight-game spring season that begins on Feb. 27 and ends April 17. Teams would receive two weeks of training camp buildup and then four weeks of camp to fully prepare.

As for the fall season, Brohm is suggesting the Big Ten adopts a 10-game schedule that starts in October and ends in the middle of December. It would at least space out the two seasons for the student-athletes.

Here’s the entire proposal from Brohm:

Most people around the college football world believe the Big Ten will just kick the can down the road and wait until the fall of 2021. It’d be a tough pill to swallow for every team in the conference, that’s for sure.

If coaches begin to rally around Brohm’s proposal, it could increase the chances of football being played this spring. For now though, there is a ton of doubt surrounding a spring season.