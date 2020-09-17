Big Ten Insider Has Major Update On Rondale Moore

It has been a whirlwind few months for Big Ten football. Now that the league is set to return to play in late October, some of the star players who opted out are having second thoughts. Purdue fans certainly hope that group includes wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Moore, a do-it-all offensive weapon for the Boilermakers, opted out in early August, before the Big Ten officially postponed its season to the spring. He cited the “unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in” as reason to skip whatever potential season there would be, in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some of the opt-outs that happened after the Big Ten initially decided to postpone the season have signaled that they may reverse course. This includes Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis, Michigan State’s Marcel Lewis, and others. Moore’s decision came when it looked like the Big Ten may play in September though, so it is unclear if he’s considering a change.

If he is, he has fewer hurdles than others may to be reinstated to the Purdue football team. He has not signed with an agent, which means the process to opting back in would be more simple.

A source close to Rondale Moore told me he hasn't signed with an agent, which would ease his return to Purdue. Moore is currently working out in Louisville, Ky. He opted out on Aug. 6, before the Big Ten postponed the 2020 season. #Purdue — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 17, 2020

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren described the process by which a player who had signed with an agent could try to regain eligibility. Given the situation, you’d hope the powers that be would understand the situation those players found themselves in.

With regards to a player who opted out and signed with an agent. If that player wants to come back, depending on what was exchanged, the student-athlete can try to go through the Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to gain back eligibility if he wants to play this season. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 16, 2020

Big Ten football’s return to play comes with pretty stringent testing protocols, and a system to determine how a team will respond to COVID-19 outbreaks. Each player and staff member will be tested before every practice and game, with antigen tests that can reportedly catch the virus before a person is contagious. If effective, that could nip potential outbreaks in the bud.

Teams with seven-day rolling averages of 5-percent positive tests and 7.5-percent infection rates within the program could be pulled from play. Those numbers appear to be lower than some of the other outbreaks that we’ve already seen within teams this season, so there is a decent chance that a Big Ten team could be pulled from competition during this very abbreviated eight-week regular season, making it even more essential that the testing catches things early.

Whether those protocols draw players like Rondale Moore back to school for the fall is yet to be seen. It would be a huge boon for the Boilermakers though. As a Purdue freshman in 2018, he put up 1,471 yards and 14 touchdowns for scrimmage, and looked to be building on those numbers in 2019 before injury cost him most of the season. When healthy, there are few more explosive playmakers in college football, if any at all.