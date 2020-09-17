The Spun

Big Ten Insider Has Major Update On Rondale Moore

Purdue superstar Rondale Moore breaks an Ohio State tackle during a Big Ten football upset win.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 20: Rondale Moore #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball and tries to fight off Jahsen Wint #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 20, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It has been a whirlwind few months for Big Ten football. Now that the league is set to return to play in late October, some of the star players who opted out are having second thoughts. Purdue fans certainly hope that group includes wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Moore, a do-it-all offensive weapon for the Boilermakers, opted out in early August, before the Big Ten officially postponed its season to the spring. He cited the “unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in” as reason to skip whatever potential season there would be, in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some of the opt-outs that happened after the Big Ten initially decided to postpone the season have signaled that they may reverse course. This includes Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis, Michigan State’s Marcel Lewis, and others. Moore’s decision came when it looked like the Big Ten may play in September though, so it is unclear if he’s considering a change.

If he is, he has fewer hurdles than others may to be reinstated to the Purdue football team. He has not signed with an agent, which means the process to opting back in would be more simple.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren described the process by which a player who had signed with an agent could try to regain eligibility. Given the situation, you’d hope the powers that be would understand the situation those players found themselves in.

Big Ten football’s return to play comes with pretty stringent testing protocols, and a system to determine how a team will respond to COVID-19 outbreaks. Each player and staff member will be tested before every practice and game, with antigen tests that can reportedly catch the virus before a person is contagious. If effective, that could nip potential outbreaks in the bud.

Teams with seven-day rolling averages of 5-percent positive tests and 7.5-percent infection rates within the program could be pulled from play. Those numbers appear to be lower than some of the other outbreaks that we’ve already seen within teams this season, so there is a decent chance that a Big Ten team could be pulled from competition during this very abbreviated eight-week regular season, making it even more essential that the testing catches things early.

Whether those protocols draw players like Rondale Moore back to school for the fall is yet to be seen. It would be a huge boon for the Boilermakers though. As a Purdue freshman in 2018, he put up 1,471 yards and 14 touchdowns for scrimmage, and looked to be building on those numbers in 2019 before injury cost him most of the season. When healthy, there are few more explosive playmakers in college football, if any at all.


