Morgan Burke, a Purdue alumnus and athletic director for the Boilermakers from 1993-2017, has passed away according to multiple reports.

Burke was 68. After more than two decades leading the athletic department at his alma mater, he retired and was replaced by Mike Bobinski in 2017. Most recently, he had been working on the Purdue Global Initiative, per GoldandBlack.com.

Burke’s tenure as AD featured numerous high points for Boilermaker athletics. Purdue won two of its three all-time team national championships, with women’s basketball cutting down the nets in 1999 and women’s golf finishing tops in the nation in 2010. Eight student-athletes won a combined 14 individual national titles.

Additionally, Burke hired Joe Tiller, who led Purdue football to 10 bowl games in 12 seasons, including the Rose Bowl in 2000. Men’s basketball won three straight Big Ten titles under Gene Keady from 1994-96, and Burke helped facilitate the transition from the legendary Keady to his successor Matt Painter.

WLFI News first confirmed news of Burke’s passing.

Longtime Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke dies https://t.co/q7CHKBspMm — WLFI News 18 (@WLFI) June 15, 2020

Additionally, Burke helped oversee the fundraising and completion of significant renovations of athletics facilities, including Mackey Arena and Ross-Ade Pavilion. The Morgan J. Burke Aquatics Center, opened in 2001, is named after the former Purdue swimmer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Burke’s family, friends and the entire Purdue community during this difficult time.