Breaking: Rondale Moore Announces Decision On Big Ten Season

In early August, star wide receiver Rondale Moore announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season. The Purdue wideout announced his plans to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, where he could be a potential first-round pick.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude. #Boiler4Life,” he said in the post.

That post has since been deleted. The star wide receiver wiped it off of his social media pages, hinting at a possible return to the field.

Well, for Boilermakers fans who want to see one of the most electric players in college football back on the field, this one’s for you. On Thursday afternoon, Moore made an appearance on ESPN where he announced his plans to come back for the 2020 season.

Head coach Jeff Brohm welcomed him back to the team.

Moore is easily Purdue’s best player and one of the best offensive weapons in all of college football.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced its plans to start the college football season on October 24.