Longtime College Basketball Radio Announcer Has Died At 74

A longtime college basketball radio voice has tragically passed away at the age of 74.

Larry Clisby, the longtime voice of the Purdue basketball program, has died. The Boilermakers community is heartbroken over the news.

Few people, if any, were more beloved within the Purdue basketball program than their longtime radio voice.

“Heartbroken can’t describe how we feel today. The Purdue Basketball team mourns the loss of longtime radio voice Larry Clisby. He was a part of our team for over 40 years and as big a part of our program as anyone. We will miss you Cliz,” the Boilermakers tweeted on Saturday.

Heartbroken can’t describe how we feel today. The Purdue Basketball team mourns the loss of longtime radio voice Larry Clisby. He was a part of our team for over 40 years and as big a part of our program as anyone. We will miss you Cliz. 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/jqgjNwAFLp — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 27, 2021

SB Nation’s Purdue blog, Hammer and Rails, summed up Clisby’s impact on the program:

Larry Clisby was The Voice. His “BULLSEYE” is what every Purdue fan wanted to hear driving in the car on a cold winter night. He was there from the Maui Invitational to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. He was there for the Great Alaska Shootout to the Cancun Challenge. He was there for the noon tipoffs of the NCAA Tournament and the after midnight tipoffs in Alaska and Hawaii. Though retired, he was with the team traveling as late as November.

Our thoughts are with Clisby’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.