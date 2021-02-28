The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Longtime College Basketball Radio Announcer Has Died At 74

A general view of Purdues's basketball arena.WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 09: A general view of the Iowa Hawkeyes playing offense in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 9, 2011 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

A longtime college basketball radio voice has tragically passed away at the age of 74.

Larry Clisby, the longtime voice of the Purdue basketball program, has died. The Boilermakers community is heartbroken over the news.

Few people, if any, were more beloved within the Purdue basketball program than their longtime radio voice.

“Heartbroken can’t describe how we feel today. The Purdue Basketball team mourns the loss of longtime radio voice Larry Clisby. He was a part of our team for over 40 years and as big a part of our program as anyone. We will miss you Cliz,” the Boilermakers tweeted on Saturday.

SB Nation’s Purdue blog, Hammer and Rails, summed up Clisby’s impact on the program:

Larry Clisby was The Voice. His “BULLSEYE” is what every Purdue fan wanted to hear driving in the car on a cold winter night. He was there from the Maui Invitational to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. He was there for the Great Alaska Shootout to the Cancun Challenge. He was there for the noon tipoffs of the NCAA Tournament and the after midnight tipoffs in Alaska and Hawaii. Though retired, he was with the team traveling as late as November.

Our thoughts are with Clisby’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.